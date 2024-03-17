Texas Rangers investigating Frisco officer-involved shooting

FRISCO — Frisco police say a burglary led to an officer-involved shooting Saturday at the Legacy apartment complex just west of the Dallas Parkway.

When officers arrived at the burglary call they found an armed suspect.

A resident who lives in the building and did not want to be identified, says he and his girlfriend had to shelter in place in their apartment for three hours as they heard officers trying to coax someone out of another unit in their building.

"Kind of stressful because you don't know if they're going to open fire or if somebody else is going to open fire if they need to," he said. "If they're open, if there's going to be a stray bullet or something like that, or if they need to get in for some way that's more invasive."

The man opened fire and officers returned fire. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the suspect, who has not been identified has died.

None of the officers were injured in the shooting.

Frisco police say this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. The Texas Rangers are investigating.