Texas primary election live blog and results

NORTH TEXAS - Texas voters participated in the state's primary election on Tuesday, one of 15 states holding a primary election on March 5.

Primary voters were tasked with choosing candidates for the U.S. Senate, the state Board of Education, the Railroad Commission, judicial seats, congressional and legislative offices, and, of course, the next president.

Early voting ran Feb. 21 through March 1. According to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, voter turnout was mostly down compared to the last presidential primary in 2020, despite having more registered voters.

Early-voter turnout in Collin County was 2.94 percent, down from 6.72 percent in 2020. Denton County early-voter turnout was down to 2.57 percent from 6.4 percent in 2020.

In Dallas County, 4.68 percent of voters participated this year. In 2020, 7 percent of voters in Dallas County participated. Early voter turnout in Tarrant County decreased by almost 49 percent from 2020.

Statewide, in-person and mail-in voting in the Republican primary increased to 6.84 percent this year from 6.66 percent in 2020. Dallas and Tarrant counties also increased.

In-person and mail-in voting in the Democratic primary declined statewide from 6.16 percent in 2020 to 3.3 percent in 2024. Dallas and Tarrant counties also decreased.

The big races we're watching include:

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is seeking a third term and faces two other candidates in the Republican primary. With more than half the precincts reporting, Cruz is leading with 89 percent of the votes. Challenger Red Gibson has 6 percent and R.E. Rufus Lopez has 5 percent.

The Democrat candidates for U.S. Senate, Colin Allred and Roland Gutierrez. Allred currently holds 62 percent of the votes with more than half the precincts reporting. Roland Gutierrez shows 16 percent, followed by Mark Gonzales with 8 percent and Meri Gomez with 4 percent.

The U.S. House seats for District 12 and District 26 are up for grabs this year with Kay Grange and Michael Burgess retiring.

U.S. House District 32 where the incumbent, Democrat Colin Allred is running for U.S. Senate.

In the State Senate District 16, incumbent Nathan Johnson is facing a challenge from Representative Victoria Neave-Criado. In District 16, 68 percent of the precincts are reporting with Johnson currently leading Neave-Criado with 65 percent, compared to 35 percent.

In the State House, Republican leaders targeted members of their own party in this primary.

The Paxton Effect

i.e. Republicans who voted for Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment in the Collin County area.

In the contest for Texas House District 21, the third-ranking lawmaker is at the center of attention. House Speaker Dade Phelan is in a fight to hold onto his House seat. He was endorsed by former Gov. Rick Perry. His challenger, David Covey, was endorsed by Attorney General Ken Paxton, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Texas GOP Chair Matt Rinaldi and former President Donald Trump. Gov. Greg Abbott stayed silent publicly on this race.

Phelan has trailed Covey slightly all night. The race remains close.

Phelan raised millions according to state records, which show he donated money and supported numerous House Republicans, including those in North Texas who voted to impeach Paxton and who are now facing primary challengers of their own.

In one of those races, Daren Meis is challenging six-term incumbent Jeff Leach in the Republican primary for the 67th House District in Collin County. It's one of several races between Collin County House Republicans that find Paxton and Abbott on opposite sides.

Abbott is backing Leach (District 67), Representatives Matt Shaheen (District 66) and Candy Noble (District 89) in Collin County, who all supported his school choice plan with taxpayer-financed education savings accounts or vouchers.

Abbot and Paxton both campaigned against Glenn Rogers in District 60, Parker, Palo Pinto, and Stephens counties. Two-term incumbent Rogers beat Mike Olcott by 318 votes two years ago and was endorsed by the governor. This year, Abbot endorsed Olcott. Rogers voted to strip the taxpayer-financed education savings accounts or vouchers from a comprehensive bill that would have also provided pay raises for teachers and more money for schools. Olcott supports education savings accounts.

In District 61, Dallas police officer Frederick Frazier is running for representative. He was charged with two counts of impersonating a public servant in Dec., accused of stealing campaign signs from his opponent, Paul Chabot.

District 33's Justin Holland was opposed to Abbott's school choice plan. He previously told CBS News Texas that using taxpayer money to help pay for kids to go to private school isn't responsible.

This is another close race. Holland currently holds 39.1 percent of the votes and his challenger, Katrina Pierson holds 38.8 percent.

Another closely watched race in Dallas County is the Democratic race for sheriff with Lupe Valdez, the former sheriff challenging the incumbent, Marion Brown. Valdez hired Brown in 2014 as third in command in the Sheriff's Department and endorsed Brown for the job when she resigned and ran for governor. Brown was elected in 2018 and re-elected two years later.

Two candidates running in the Republican primary for sheriff are Wally Garza and Matt Hogg.

Because Dallas County is majority Democratic, the winner of the Democratic primary will likely win this November.





What's next?

Primary runoff elections are May 28.

The primary election ushers in the state's party convention process. Both party's state conventions will be held May 23 through 25. The Republican party will convene in San Antonio while the Democratic party assembles in El Paso.

The general election is Nov. 5.

The last day to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 7.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail for the general election is Oct. 25.

In-person early voting for the general election begins Oct. 21 and ends Nov. 1.