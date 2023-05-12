Texas police sergeant fatally shot serving domestic violence warrant
CAMERON (CBSNewsTexas) - Sergeant Joshua Clouse with the Cameron Police Department was fatally shot while serving a warrant for a suspect accused of shooting his wife.
It happened the evening of May 10 in the 500 block of E 7th Street.
Police said the woman walked to a neighbor's house, despite her injuries, and called 911. Sergeant Clouse was among responding officers when the suspect opened fire, injuring him.
Other officers returned fire, killing the suspect.
Sergeant Clouse was a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.