Texas police sergeant fatally shot serving domestic violence warrant

CAMERON (CBSNewsTexas) - Sergeant Joshua Clouse with the Cameron Police Department was fatally shot while serving a warrant for a suspect accused of shooting his wife.

It happened the evening of May 10 in the 500 block of E 7th Street.

Police said the woman walked to a neighbor's house, despite her injuries, and called 911. Sergeant Clouse was among responding officers when the suspect opened fire, injuring him.

Other officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

Sergeant Clouse was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife and two children.