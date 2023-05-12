Watch CBS News
Texas police sergeant fatally shot serving domestic violence warrant

CAMERON (CBSNewsTexas) - Sergeant Joshua Clouse with the Cameron Police Department was fatally shot while serving a warrant for a suspect accused of shooting his wife. 

Sergeant Joshua Clouse with the Cameron Police Department

It happened the evening of May 10 in the 500 block of E 7th Street. 

Police said the woman walked to a neighbor's house, despite her injuries, and called 911. Sergeant Clouse was among responding officers when the suspect opened fire, injuring him. 

Other officers returned fire, killing the suspect. 

Sergeant Clouse was a U.S. Army veteran. 

He is survived by his wife and two children.

