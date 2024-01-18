Texas lawmakers say more changes needed to prevent school shootings

TEXAS - The State of Texas has made a number of changes following the May 24, 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. But some lawmakers say, it simply isn't enough.

Improved active shooting training for law enforcement officers, and increased safety and security measures at thousands of school campuses across the state were some of those changes. While training initially focused on teams of officers responding, now part of the training includes response by single officers. It's now conducted in rural communities to help smaller departments save money and manpower.

Veteran state Rep. Joe Moody of El Paso said the report should once again start a debate about changing gun laws.

"I do think that was a major missed opportunity," said the Democratic lawmaker.

On Jan. 18, a federal report investigating the police response to the shooting found multiple failures by officers that allowed the attack to continue even after police responded.

The report looked at thousands of pieces of data and documentation and relied on more than 260 interviews, including with law enforcement and school personnel, family members of victims, and witnesses and survivors from the massacre.

Moody said he wishes the report focused attention on the state of Texas' gun laws.

The 18-year-old who murdered 19 children and two teachers that day bought the AR-style rifle legally after turning 18. Democrats at the Texas State Capitol wanted to pass a bill to raise the age to buy such a weapon to 21, but Republicans don't support the idea.

"That is something we can't leave behind, and we have to continue to talk about because there are certain individuals, and we have to figure out how to talk about this with one another, even if we disagree on issues, how do we come to a conclusion about who and who should not have access to this firepower," said Moody.

Republican State Sen. Bob Hall, whose district includes parts of Dallas County disagrees with age requirements for gun ownership.

"Remember, the second amendment is about self defense. It doesn't make any age difference. It says as a citizen of the United States, you have a right to defend yourself," he said.

The state legislature also passed laws to improve security at schools. They include mandatory surprise safety inspections and audits at campuses, along with an armed security guard at each campus, and more access to mental health services for students.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott thanked the Justice Department for issuing its report.

"The State of Texas has already adopted and implemented some of the recommendations proposed by the DOJ in this review. We will continue to evaluate all possible means of making our schools safer, and we will carefully review all other recommendations the Department has offered to prevent future tragedies across our state."

Both lawmakers CBS News Texas spoke with agree the state should provide more money for schools to make safety improvements.