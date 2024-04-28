Texas lawmakers react to arrests during pro-Palestinian protests at UT Austin

Dozens of people were arrested at the University of Texas at Austin during protests over the Israel-Hamas war and state lawmakers are divided on the university's response. Jack sits down with both major candidates in the race for U.S. Senate in Texas. And a preview of the runoff for Dallas County Sheriff, in which the incumbent is facing a challenge from the predecessor who hand-picked her.

Jack Fink covers these stories and more in the latest edition of Eye on Politics (original air date: April 28).

Protests flare

Dozens of people have been arrested at college campuses across the country in pro-Palestinian protests. Among the locations of these protests: UT Austin, UT Dallas and Columbia University.

At UT's flagship campus, 57 people were arrested after failing to disperse as ordered by police. Among those arrested, a news photographer for an Austin television station, who was knocked to the ground by officers. Travis County dropped the charges against the protesters.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Mounted police work to contain demonstrators protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Texas at Austin on April 24, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Students walked out of class as protests continue to sweep college campuses around the country. BRANDON BELL / Getty Images

UT Austin President Jay Hartzell released a statement to students and faculty that read, in part:

"Peaceful protests within our rules are acceptable. Breaking our rules and policies and disrupting others' ability to learn are not allowed. The group that led this protest stated it was going to violate Institutional Rules. Our rules matter and they will be enforced. Our University will not be occupied."

Republican State Sen. Brandon Creighton of Conroe told Jack the university did the best it could under the circumstances.

"What goes too far is showing up to occupy university space for the purpose of calling out Jewish students and the Jewish community on campus and chanting anti-Israel chants throughout the protest, and an effort to absolutely duplicate and repeat what happened at Columbia University just a few days before is just unacceptable," Creighton said.

But not everyone agrees. Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, Democratic State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio, said UT's response was not its best work.

"My question would be, does that automatically require riot, police and riot gear with physical weapons," Martinez Fischer said. "And does that require altercations that resulted in physical contact and potential injury? I'm not so sure that the the remedy met the response ... President Hartzell has the absolute right to protect the students on campus, but I don't believe you can justify that by letting other people get hurt in the process."

On the second day of protests at UT Austin, there were more students and faculty who joined, but law enforcement did not step in.

The situation was more calm at UT Dallas in Richardson, where protesters led a sit-in at the administration building. They dispersed after the university's President agreed to meet with them and with a group of Jewish students.

And at Columbia University, pro-Palestinian demonstrations ignited a storm of controversy. Some people called for "death to Jews" and made statements against Israel and the U.S. A rabbi at Columbia messaged nearly 300 Jewish students to go home until it is safe to return.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Columbia University students participate in an ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment on their campus following last week's arrest of more than 100 protesters on April 25, 2024 in New York City. In a growing number of college campuses throughout the country, student protesters are setting up tent encampments on school grounds to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and for their schools to divest from Israeli companies. / Getty Images

Jack spoke with both major candidates in the race for U.S. Senate in Texas about the issue.

"While folks have a right to protest, chanting things that are deeply anti-Semitic or are threatening is a line that, once that's crossed, that's no longer a protest, that's an aggressive action," said Democratic Congressman Colin Allred. "That's what I've seen happening on these college campuses. To me, it's gotten out of hand."

Sen. Ted Cruz called the campus protests "disgraceful."

"This vicious antisemitism is utterly unacceptable," said Cruz. "We're seeing radical activists who are pro-Hamas, who are chanting in favor of the Hamas terrorists that butchered 1,200 people on October 7."

Marquee match-up

Jack also spoke with Allred and Cruz about their campaigns, border security and how they voted on a recent foreign aid package.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Cruz leads Allred by 7.2 percentage points, 46% to 38.8%. The Cook Political Report rates this seat likely "R".

Squaring off

One of the closest races being watched in Dallas County is the Democratic primary runoff on May 28 between incumbent Sheriff Marian Brown and her former boss, former Sheriff Lupe Valdez. Valdez hand-picked Brown to succeed her.

Jack recently moderated a debate between them, sponsored by the Dallas Democratic Forum. During the debate, the candidates made their case to dozens of people on why they should win the Democratic primary runoff next month.

"Some people said she wants her old job back," said Valdez. "I don't want my old job back ... Correctional officers will tell you things are not improving, it's getting worse. So, I made the decision after three years of several folks asking."

In response, Brown said she wouldn't have been Valdez's hand-picked successor and appointed by county leaders if she hadn't done a good job as the number three person in the department.

"When I hear there are 30 people who've asked my opponent to return, I say to you there are 2,100 employees at the department," Brown said. "What percentage of 2,100 is 30 ... I'm okay with that because in the real world, if you have 2,100 employees, you're not going to please everybody."

Watch Jack's full report on this race by watching this week's full episode of Eye on Politics at the top of this page.

