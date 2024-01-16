Report: Texas is the 7th most expensive state to buy groceries

Texas is the seventh-most expensive state to buy groceries, according to a report from HelpAdvisor.

The average Texan spends $286.19 per week on groceries, the report says. That's around $1,200 a month – or almost $15,000 a year.

Dallas ranks No. 8 in most expensive cities to buy groceries, with residents spending an average of $282.21 per week.

Meanwhile, residents of California spend the most on groceries in the U.S., spending an average of $297.72 per week.

The average American spends an average of $270.21 per week on groceries. Those with children spend 41% more at the grocery store than those without children.

Residents in Wisconsin ($221.46), Iowa ($227.32) and Nebraska ($235.12) spend the least on groceries, on average.