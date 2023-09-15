Texas Health Presbyterian's Margot Perot Center gets huge makeover

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — There's some good news for anyone expecting a new baby soon across the DFW area.

The Margot Perot Center on the campus of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas just got a huge makeover, and CBS News Texas got a full tour of all the latest changes.

"Of course we want them to have a healthy mom and baby outcome, but we want them to know that they truly felt cared about," said Suzanne Murphy, the director for women and infants services at Texas Health Dallas.

The Margot Perot Center has helped welcome over 150,000 tiny Texans into the world. Now, they're unveiling $60 million in changes to help local families welcoming in their new bundles of joy.

"I think a big design element was the environment—making it calm, making it quiet and making it inviting," Murphy said.

Like in their new family rooms.

"To have this family room space where the dad can go in there and work if he's gotta go on his laptop and have some work time, or the kids can go in there and watch TV and have a snack, and that's been really well-received by the families," she said.

They even revamped their 19 postpartum luxury suites. There's also some huge changes to labor and delivery.

"That whole area was expanded and was enlarged. It was all in an area where there was just a curtain between them, so it affords a lot more privacy," Murphy said.

The new rooms feature natural lighting and electronic care boards and an easier, more efficient way for nurses to stock up each room with supplies.

And for those needing some fresh air, there's a new outdoor area for families to relax and play.

"A lot of emotions are tied up in having new babies come join the family and then to be able to spend time together, I think they've been able to do that now that we have enhanced space," said Murphy.

And with so much growth in the area, they say now was the perfect time to expand.

"Definitely the population growth of DFW...it's off the charts," said Chris York, the president of Texas Health Dallas. "So, we want to make sure that we're prepared for the next generation of Texans and young families as they move into the area, and we give them a destination center to bring their new child into the world."