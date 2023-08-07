Watch CBS News
Local News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ceremoniously signs Senate Bill 15 into law

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Monday Morning Headlines, August 7
Your Monday Morning Headlines, August 7 02:10
LIVE: Gov. Abbott to sign law banning trans athletes from college sports competition by CBS TEXAS on YouTube

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ceremoniously signed Senate Bill 15 into law on Aug. 7. 

"We are here because women's sports are under threat across the entire country," said the governor. 

Abbott took pen to paper at the Texas Women's Hall of Fame at Texas Woman's University. NCAA swimmers and spokespersons Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan, and Texas college basketball player Kassidy Comer, among others were present. 

"This is huge news, not only for Texans, but for girls across the country," said Gaines 

The "Save Women's Sports Act" prohibits transgender athletes from competing on college teams that match their gender identity. It takes effect in September. 

Building on legislation passed in Texas two years ago, it forces athletes to compete on teams on the basis of their "biological sex," or the sex that was "correctly stated" on their birth certificate, according to the text of the legislation.

Abbott previously signed a law banning gender-affirming care for trans youth in Texas. That law also will go into effect on September 1.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 2:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.