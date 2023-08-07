Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ceremoniously signs Senate Bill 15 into law

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ceremoniously signed Senate Bill 15 into law on Aug. 7.

"We are here because women's sports are under threat across the entire country," said the governor.

Abbott took pen to paper at the Texas Women's Hall of Fame at Texas Woman's University. NCAA swimmers and spokespersons Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan, and Texas college basketball player Kassidy Comer, among others were present.

"This is huge news, not only for Texans, but for girls across the country," said Gaines

The "Save Women's Sports Act" prohibits transgender athletes from competing on college teams that match their gender identity. It takes effect in September.

Building on legislation passed in Texas two years ago, it forces athletes to compete on teams on the basis of their "biological sex," or the sex that was "correctly stated" on their birth certificate, according to the text of the legislation.

Abbott previously signed a law banning gender-affirming care for trans youth in Texas. That law also will go into effect on September 1.