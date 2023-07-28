Texas gas prices make largest price jump this week, AAA says
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Gas prices continue to rise across Texas this week.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.39 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, AAA Texas says. That's 18 cents more than on this day last week and is 41 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
"Increasing crude oil prices, decreasing gasoline inventories and strong demand for fuel thanks to a busy summer travel season are forcing retail gas prices even higher," said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. "Price averages are still well below where they were last summer, however if crude oil prices continue to increase, we will see the year-over-year price gap narrow even further."
According to AAA Texas, the statewide average experienced the largest weekly price jump since the beginning of the year.
As the demand for gas has increased, supply is decreasing. The excessive heat beating down on the state has also led to some refineries decreasing their production output.
As for North Texas, gas is still under $3 at the Fina station on Jefferson Boulevard.
Gas prices are at $3.09 at the Exxon on Illinois Avenue and $3.19 at the Shamrock on Jupiter Road.
Here are some tips from AAA Texas for saving gas:
- If you use premium unleaded fuel, make sure it is required for your vehicle, not just recommended. AAA's Automotive Research Center found that vehicles with recommended premium fuel performed safely with regular unleaded gasoline.
- Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.
- Maintain your car according to the manufacturer's recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.
- Avoid "jackrabbit" starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
- Slow down and drive the speed limit. Fuel economy peaks around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speed increases. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.
- Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because you could lose control of the vehicle.
- Remove unnecessary and heavy items from your car.
- Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use.
- Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.
