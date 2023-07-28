Texas gas prices make largest price jump this week, AAA says

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Gas prices continue to rise across Texas this week.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.39 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, AAA Texas says. That's 18 cents more than on this day last week and is 41 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

AAA Texas

"Increasing crude oil prices, decreasing gasoline inventories and strong demand for fuel thanks to a busy summer travel season are forcing retail gas prices even higher," said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. "Price averages are still well below where they were last summer, however if crude oil prices continue to increase, we will see the year-over-year price gap narrow even further."

According to AAA Texas, the statewide average experienced the largest weekly price jump since the beginning of the year.

As the demand for gas has increased, supply is decreasing. The excessive heat beating down on the state has also led to some refineries decreasing their production output.

As for North Texas, gas is still under $3 at the Fina station on Jefferson Boulevard.

Gas prices are at $3.09 at the Exxon on Illinois Avenue and $3.19 at the Shamrock on Jupiter Road.

Here are some tips from AAA Texas for saving gas: