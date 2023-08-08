Texas A&M Forest Service raises State Wildfire Preparedness level

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the State Wildfire Preparedness level to a Level 4—the second highest possible.

The move was made in response to increasingly dangerous conditions for wildfires, including here in North Texas. Experts said they count on the public to prevent them.

Twice a day in the summer, meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth send out a fire weather forecast using satellite images and data. Right now, nearly all of the DFW Metroplex, west of I-35, is considered critical.

"You need hot temperatures. You need dry air, and you need some stronger winds," said David Bonnette, a meteorologist with the NWS.

Over the past week, state and local firefighters have responded to 119 wildfires that burned 9,012 acres. And with no relief in sight, the NWS said everyone needs to take precautions.

"If you have an activity that could start a wildfire, just try not to do it. Don't toss cigarettes out the window. Don't have tow chains creating sparks on the ground," Bonnette said.

Also, he said, don't park or drive over tall grass if you can help it.

"You're just increasing the risk of that grass igniting," Bonnette said. "Once it ignites—because it's so windy, it's so dry, and it's so hot—any little spark could create a fire, and then it could spread quickly."

He added not to leave a fire unattended or burn unnecessarily, and to check burn bans. And, if you do spot a wildfire, be sure to report it immediately. "As soon as you see smoke, let somebody know about it so that they can fight it and try to put it out as soon as possible before it actually impacts peoples' homes and property."