Watch CBS News
Local News

Texas father jailed for attempted murder after giving infant gasoline to drink

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

PARIS, Texas – A Texas man is jailed for attempted capital murder after admitting to trying to kill his 4-month-old child by giving the infant gasoline to drink.

edgar-james-bridgemon.jpg
Edgar James Bridgemon

Edgar James Bridgemon, 24, gave the child gasoline "with the intention of ending the child's life," Paris police said in a news release.

When officers responded to a call Saturday in the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street, they observed Bridgemon running off, police said. He was caught and arrested a short distance later.

He remained jailed Tuesday on a $255,000 bond, said Terry Bull of the Paris Police Department.

The child was initially taken to Paris Medical Center but later transferred to another hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The investigation into the case continues.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.