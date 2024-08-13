Texas father jailed for attempted murder after giving infant gasoline to drink
PARIS, Texas – A Texas man is jailed for attempted capital murder after admitting to trying to kill his 4-month-old child by giving the infant gasoline to drink.
Edgar James Bridgemon, 24, gave the child gasoline "with the intention of ending the child's life," Paris police said in a news release.
When officers responded to a call Saturday in the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street, they observed Bridgemon running off, police said. He was caught and arrested a short distance later.
He remained jailed Tuesday on a $255,000 bond, said Terry Bull of the Paris Police Department.
The child was initially taken to Paris Medical Center but later transferred to another hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth.
The investigation into the case continues.