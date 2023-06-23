Texas DMV services being restored after statewide outage

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Texas Department of Motor Vehicles says in-person services and online transaction service is being restored after the department suffered an outage Friday morning. They expect all regional service centers to be open by noon.

“All Texas DMV systems are back online, restoring service for in-person and online transactions, including those at county tax offices and other registration renewal locations. All TxDMV Regional Service Centers will open at noon central time.”@CBSNewsTexas https://t.co/j7OKKZPpr6 — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) June 23, 2023

On Friday morning, the Tarrant County Tax Office said they were unable to process motor vehicle transactions due to a statewide outage at the TxDMV.

"We have just been informed by Texas Department of Motor Vehicles that the state computer system is expected to be down all day today, June 23," said Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector Wendy Burgess. "This outage affects all motor vehicle activities and will restrict our ability to provide estimates, search vehicle records and process any transaction. We apologize for the inconvenience."