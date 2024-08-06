Texas Democrats praise Harris-Walz presidential ticket

NORTH TEXAS — Texas Democrats cheered the news that Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential nominee and running mate.

U.S. Representative Marc Veasey of Fort Worth told CBS News Texas, "I am very excited with Tim being selected as Vice President, I know him very well."

Hours after the announcement, Walz joined the Vice President in Philadelphia for their first rally together.

Congressman Veasey said he believes Walz will have widespread appeal among Democrats.

"He's someone that different parts of the party, whether you're progressive or whether you're more moderate," said Veasey. "I think people will be able to rally around Tim and see him really galvanize us and add an extra layer of excitement."

Walz's selection may have surprised some people because he is not from a key battleground state.

But Veasey said he believes Walz will still help Harris.

"We're going to need to win in Michigan," Veasy said. "We're going to need to win Pennsylvania, we're going to need to win in Wisconsin and some other states that are in the middle of the country. Tim brings that to the ticket."

The state of the polls has changed in the key battleground states since President Biden's decision to step aside and not run for reelection.

On July 18, three days before the President bowed out, the Real Clear Politics average of polls showed former President Donald Trump led the President in Pennsylvania by 4.5 percentage points.

On August 6, Trump's lead over Harris was one point eight percentage points.

In Michigan on July 18, Trump led Mr. Biden by 1.6 percentage points.

On August 6, Harris led Trump by 2.0 percentage points.

In Wisconsin, Trump led by 3.4 percentage points on July 18, but his lead over Harris there was down to 0.2 percentage points on August 6.

Democrats call those three states their blue wall because they won all of them in 2020 and Veasey and others believe Walz can help win them again this November.

Minnesota is considered "lean Democratic" by the Cook Political Report.

State Representative Victoria Neave Criado, D-Mesquite, also praised Walz.

"I'm very excited about Vice President Harris's pick and excited for November," said Neave Criado. "I think it's really going to take that type of coalition of rural voters to also help Vice President Harris and our new Harris-Walz ticket get across the finish line this November."

Neave Criado along with Democratic activist Regina Montoya of Dallas recently met with Harris in Washington at an event with other Latino leaders.

While the Harris campaign has trailed in the polls when it comes to border security, a key issue in Texas, Neave Criado told CBS News Texas that Democrats have advocated for comprehensive immigration reform for years.

"We know that immigration policies have to change, but they have to be done in a way that makes sense. Trump's plan to do mass deportations all across this country just does not make sense."

In a statement, the Trump-Vance campaign called Governor Walz "weak, failed, and dangerously liberal."

In a post on X, Gov.Greg Abbott said, Harris and Walz would be "the most radical and dangerous administration in modern history."

Both presidential campaigns will be visiting a variety of battleground states this week.

The Harris-Walz campaign said Tuesday afternoon that since the announcement, it has raised $10 million.

