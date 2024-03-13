Texas content creators, small businesses worried about impact of TikTok ban

The U.S. House passed a bill that could lead to a nationwide ban of TikTok if the China-based owner doesn't sell the platform.

Lawmakers are reacting to concerns that TikTok's current parent company poses a threat to national security.

It's one of the most widely used apps in the world, with an estimated 170 million users in the U.S. alone.

According to the app, there are seven million small businesses in America relying on TikTok.

"It has changed our life insanely," said Kyra Henry, a mom of three who lives in DFW and has almost 900,000 TikTok followers.

She earns a living through brand partnerships and uses TikTok to market her lifestyle brand, where she sells handbags and purses.

"Just having freedom to be able to travel more, be able to spend more time with my family, raise the kids and be home, working with them, is just like amazing," Henry said.

Brian Firebaugh uses TikTok to sell cattle and beef at his ranch in central Texas. He's currently in Washington D.C. to tell lawmakers about the positive aspects of TikTok.

"TikTok truly has been the platform for us in order to not only start our business as a first-generation rancher, but also to grow and sustain us," Firebaugh said.

If the TikTok ban were to become a reality, he said he may have to go back to his corporate job.

"It would set me back probably a good 10 years," he said. "I would have to start over again."

Henry is worried about the impact, too.

"It would be really scary, honestly," she said. "Of course, it would be scary. But I know for me, no matter what, I'm going to continue to try to make the best out of any situation. I would continue to push Instagram and YouTube, but TikTok is just such a different vibe. It's just so fun and you really get to be creative and use your voice."

The legislation approved by the House would require the app to part ways with its Chinese parent company, Bytedance, within 180 days or face a ban in the U.S. The bill passed on a bipartisan vote, 352 to 65.

A TikTok spokesperson sent this statement in response to the news: "This process was secret and the bill was jammed through for one reason: it's a ban. We are hopeful that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and realize the impact on the economy, 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service."

Those who use the app to make a living say the fight isn't over yet.

"A lot of people up until today weren't really even like paying any attention to this," Henry said. "I think that today it's kind of like starting to hit home with people, like this really could be banned."

It's not clear when the Senate will take up the House TikTok bill.

Content creators are urging people to reach out to their senators and let them know how they want to see them vote.