Texas Capitol evacuated and searched amid bomb threat

AUSTIN — The Texas Capitol was evacuated for at least two hours on Sunday evening because of a bomb threat.

An unknown person made a call to 911 and claimed they placed a pipe bomb in the state Capitol, according to an emergency alert from the Department of Public Safety. After a sweep of Capitol grounds, Austin police said the building was safe to return, and no explosive devices were found.

Austin Police Department notified DPS of the bomb threat at approximately 4 p.m.. DPS evacuated the building at approximately 5 p.m. and brought in troopers with K9 dogs to search the scene. The building was clear to return at 7:23 p.m.

The incident is under investigation by DPS. DPS and Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lawmakers were not convening on Sunday evening at the time the threat was called in.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.

