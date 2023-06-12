Texas border patrol agents seize $3.7M+ in cocaine

Edinburg (CBSNewsTexas) - Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized 117 pounds of cocaine worth more than $3.7 million this weekend.

They coordinated with investigative agencies to intercept the drugs and arrest the smugglers involved.

"Great coordination and use of assets," said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. "These cases highlight the relentless work our border patrol agents perform to keep our communities safe from dangerous drugs."

It happened at the Falfurrias and Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoints on June 10-11.

K-9 officers helped sniff the drugs out, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.