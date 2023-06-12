Watch CBS News
Local News

Texas border patrol agents seize $3.7M+ in cocaine

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, June 12th, 2023
Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, June 12th, 2023 02:39

Edinburg (CBSNewsTexas) - Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized 117 pounds of cocaine worth more than $3.7 million this weekend. 

They coordinated with investigative agencies to intercept the drugs and arrest the smugglers involved. 

"Great coordination and use of assets," said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. "These cases highlight the relentless work our border patrol agents perform to keep our communities safe from dangerous drugs." 

It happened at the Falfurrias and Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoints on June 10-11. 

K-9 officers helped sniff the drugs out, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

First published on June 12, 2023 / 2:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.