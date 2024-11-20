Texas Board advances plan to allow option of Bible material in elementary school lessons

The Bible could soon be the base for a new elementary school curriculum in Texas.

In an 8-7 vote Tuesday, the State Board of Education narrowly voted in favor of the lesson plan attracting both opposition and support across Texas.

The lesson plan would be provided for English-language classes for kindergarten through 5th grades. The "Bluebonnet Learning" plan would be optional for schools to adopt, though they would receive additional funding if they did so, totaling $60 per student.

Southern Methodist University Religious Studies Professor Mark Chancey was one of the many educators who protested at the board meeting and said the Bluebonnet Learning program promotes Christianity while alienating other religions.

"The problem is not that these lessons [are] about religion. The problem here is how these lessons teach about religion," Chancey said.

A sample Bluebonnet curriculum online shows it includes lessons about Jesus as well as other stories from the Bible.

"When the lesson has a teacher read that Jesus was resurrected from the dead and that his followers found it to be an empty tomb, I think young students are going to hear their teacher promoting that as a factual claim," Chancey said.

Supporters of the curriculum also made their voices heard at the board meeting by singing hymns and praising the program for spreading the Bible's positive messages. Mary Castle with the Texas Values advocacy group claims the curriculum gives students religious expression and expands their knowledge.

"Students aren't being asked to follow God or believe in God," Castle said. "It'll influence students' understanding of common day phrases that come from the Bible, but also create a positive influence in the classroom as well."

While some of those opposed said the curriculum is too advanced for young students, Castle said it is for the better.

"We think it'll actually raise the expectation for students, but also challenge them and lead them to better success," said Castle.

The Anti-Defamation League said it agrees students should learn the "historical contributions of various religious traditions" but that a "narrow view of Christianity was overwhelmingly emphasized" in the proposed curriculum.

"Again, we urge the SBOE to improve the proposed Bluebonnet Learning instructional materials to remove religious references and reject the current version of the proposed curriculum," the ADL said in a statement.

State lawmakers are also sharing their thoughts, with many Republicans leaning towards supporting Bluebonnet.

"I am a huge proponent of the Bluebonnet Learning curriculum and stand with my Republican colleagues, as well as Governor Abbott, in my support," said Texas State representative of District 66, Matt Shaheen. "The materials are optional for school districts to implement so every ISD retains local control. Critics who say it has too much Christian influence are merely attempting to suppress religious expression. The teacher guide, for example, includes references to Judaism, Hinduism and other faiths."

The state has until the end of Wednesday to submit revisions and the official vote will take place Friday. Board members reserve the right to change their votes. If approved, the program could roll out by next school year.