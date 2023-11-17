Texas-based TFP Nutrition expands voluntary recall of pet food due to potential salmonella risk

NACOGDOCHES (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Due to the potential of salmonella contamination, Texas-based TFP Nutrition is expanding a voluntary recall to include all dry dog, cat and catfish food manufactured in its Nacogdoches facility.

This voluntary recall is an expansion of one issued on Oct. 20 for 50-pound bags of Retriever's Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe.

It comes a little over a week after another Texas pet food manufacturer, Mid America Pet Food, expanded its recall to include 35 different products produced at its Mount Pleasant plant after seven people—six of them infants—were sickened.

Though the contamination involves pet food, people handling their animal's meals can become infected with salmonella, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands.

Those infected with salmonella are advised to monitor themselves for the following symptoms:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea or bloody diarrhea

Abdominal cramping

Fever

Rarely, officials say salmonella can result in more serious illnesses, including:

Arterial infections

Endocarditis

Arthritis

Muscle pain

Eye irritation

Urinary tract symptoms

Children, older adults and people with compromised immune systems may be at greater risk.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Other animals may only show decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. All can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

According to the manufacturer, consumers who have purchased any of the listed formulas with the specific date codes should immediately stop feeding it to their pets and dispose of the product(s) and packaging. The product's name, size and manufacture date or lot code can be found on the back of the bag.

If you're unsure if the product you purchased is included in the recall, click here. You can also call 1-866-311-1323 for more information.