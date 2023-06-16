Texas Baptist Men send volunteers to Perryton following fatal tornado that killed 3

PERRYTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Texas Baptist Men sent half a dozen volunteers to Perryton to assess the damage and assist those who are desperately in need of help after Thursday's tornado.

Video shows the devasting damage that left three people dead and countless others injured. The twister flattened an entire neighborhood.

The Texas Baptist Men (TBM) are on the ground in the panhandle city, responding to calls for help.

"[Volunteers are] taking plastic totes and cardboard boxes, passing that out to families and helping them collect their belongings from the construction and devastation," said John-Travis Smith, the associate executive director of TBM.

It is unclear how long it will take for families to get back on their feet, but TBM says they'll be there for as long as it takes.

Governor Greg Abbott is subsequently deploying several teams including Texas Task Force 1 and 2. State transportation department crews will also work on traffic control and roads, and engineers along with their equipment will help restore water services and other utilities.

If you or someone you know has damage, fill out a self-report damage assessment survey using the individual State of Texas assessment tool here.