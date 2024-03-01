Texas Baptist Men mobilize to help wildfire victims in Texas Panhandle

Volunteers with Texas Baptist men are in the Texas Panhandle preparing to help people with nothing left after the wildfire rages in the area.

Rupert Robbins, associate director of disaster relief, said a crew of seven volunteers with Texans on Mission, also known as Texas Baptist Men, arrived Thursday to help victims of the Smokehouse Creek Fire.

"We're coming basically to help folks that have lost their homes and help them sort through what they have," Robbins said.

The organization will provide mobile showers and food to nourish the body and soul.

"We bring water. We bring hygiene kits. We bring the niceties of life if you will," Robbins said. "When you lose everything, everything becomes precious."

Robbins said he couldn't believe the destruction as he drove onto the area effected by the wildfire.

"When you come across the burn and the different sections of the burn, and you hear the numbers, it just boggles your mind," Robbins said. "To see miles and miles of charred landscape, it's just overwhelming."

Volunteers have begun the staging process and will begin helping the devastated community on Monday.

"The reason we do what we do is to provide that help, hope, and healing to remind them that there is tomorrow," Robbins said. "You can come through the other side of this."

The team is expected to grow to 60 volunteers. They're expected to stay in the area for at least three weeks.

Click here for more information on how you can donate to Texas Baptist Men and support their effort in the Texas Panhandle.