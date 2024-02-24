Watch CBS News
Texas Attorney General targets Catholic migrant shelter alleging human smuggling

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

EL PASO - Backed by dozens of local and elected leaders this week, the El Paso migrant shelter Annunciation House, flatly denied claims from the Attorney General that they participated in illegal human smuggling. 

Tuesday, Paxton announced a lawsuit against Annunciation House, a nongovernmental organization, to revoke their registration to operate in Texas. According to Paxton, there was "significant public record information strongly suggesting Annunciation House" engaged in alien harboring, human smuggling, and operating a stash house.

"Is there no shame to refer to houses of God, houses of hospitality, as stash houses?" Ruben Garcia, the director of Annunciation House said.  

Paxton's office demanded access to specific records within a day. Annunciation House asked for a 30-day extension. Paxton's office refused, threatening to shut down the shelters.

"We will not be intimidated in our work to serve Jesus and our brothers and sisters fleeing danger and seeking to keep their families together," said Bishop Mark Seitz, with the Catholic Diocese of El Paso.    

The Catholic non-profit claims the AG is trying to shut them down because he personally disagrees with the services they provide to migrants. Services many in the border community say are badly needed.

"In December, when we were having about 3,00 asylum seekers coming through, we couldn't have made it without Annunciation House, without the NGOS," said Oscar Lesser, the mayor of El Paso.

