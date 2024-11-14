North Texas exotic animal sanctuary says confiscated spider monkey neglected, urges criminal charge

NORTH TEXAS — It wasn't the first time Dwan and Andrew Johns rescued a spider monkey. Tarrant County's Funkey Monkey Ranch owners took in one in June. The one they got Saturday, Dwan Johns said, looked like he had special needs.

Her expert guess was metabolic bone disease. She said a trip to the veterinarian confirmed it.

"His joints are all swollen, his face and jaw is deformed, and we just knew that something was off," she said.

"Jorgie Boy" is nearly three years old, but Johns said it looks like he's only one. His tail is supposed to be one of his strongest features; Johns said it hangs rather than curls around her arm like the other spider monkeys in her care.

"We have to prevent him from any climbing, no swinging,' Johns said. "We have to be so careful with him that even if he reaches his hands up and wants us to grab him by his hands and lift them up like we would a normal monkey, we can't do that because we could actually break his arms."

Jorgie Boy came into their care after the animal was seized by Dallas Police Friday in an alcohol-related accident. The monkey's former owner faces criminal charges. Police said Brandi Botello did not have the proper documentation to own the animal.

The 29-year-old self-proclaimed influencer and bottle girl rolled out a GoFundMe campaign to get an attorney to help her with the legal wranglings connected to the monkey and her criminal case.

Botello said her driver's license shows an Irving address—a municipality where primates are illegal. She claims she lives in Dallas, where primate pets are unlawful, too.

According to Botello, she did research on having the spider monkey after buying it in February 2022 for $10,000. Johns said the monkeys are her passion, but she doesn't recommend them as a pet, especially for those with a knowledge gap.

Johns said that Jorgie Boy would have been put down if they had not accepted him on Saturday. She said they thought his medical condition might require it because his bones are so brittle, but it did not.

"It is caused from lack of nutrition. So, improper diet, lack of sunlight, a lack of proper vitamin D, and just really, really poor nutrition," Johns said. "Literally his bones have been wasting away and the x-rays showed that he has little fractures all over his body."

The facility is recommending animal neglect charges in the case. Botello disputes any neglect allegations. She said Jorgie was always fed. The influencer believes social media posts with him dressed up, eating candy, and drinking what looks like juice confuse people.

Irving Police said no criminal case had been filed, but they continue to speak with Funky Monkey Ranch and a veterinarian.