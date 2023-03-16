Watch CBS News
Texas AMBER Alert issued for missing Royse City 2-year-old Jordan Sangbong

By Alex Keller

/ CBS Texas

ROYSE CITY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Authorities are looking for a missing child from Royse City who they believe may have been abducted.

Jordan Sangbong, 2, was last seen at about 10 p.m. on March 15 in the 300 block of Mohan Drive. 

Jordan is Black and has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 2'9" tall and weighs 38 pounds.

Police believe Daddy Sangbong, 37, may be connected to Jordan's disappearance. 

sangbong-amber-alert.jpg
Jordan and Daddy Sangbong CBSNewsTexas.com

Daddy is a Black man who is 5'10" tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Law enforcement officials say he was last seen in all-black clothing.

If you have information about Jordan or Daddy's whereabouts, call the Royse City Police Department at (972) 204-7002.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 6:20 PM

