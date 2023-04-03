Watch CBS News
Local News

Texas AMBER Alert discontinued for Allyanna Hernandez, 12

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

|UPDATE April 3 @4:30 p.m.| A Texas AMBER Alert for Allyanna Hernandez, 12, was discontinued several hours after it was issued after she was found unharmed, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

GONZALES (CBSNewsTexas) - A Texas AMBER Alert was issued for Allyanna Hernandez, 12, Monday afternoon after she was allegedly abducted in Gonzales County.

The Gonzales Police Department described her as Hispanic, weighing 90 pounds, 5 feet tall with blonde hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses. 

Hernandez was last seen on foot at 8 a.m. on April 1 in the 1600 block of Saint Vincent Street. 

Law enforcement officials said they believe Hernandez is in grave or immediate danger. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Gonzales Police Department at 830-672-8686.

Gonzales is located east of San Antonio. 

First published on April 3, 2023 / 2:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.