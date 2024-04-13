Texans might need to conserve energy next week due to rising temperatures: ERCOT

ERCOT: Emergency conditions might be possible next week

ERCOT is warning Texans of possible concerns with the power grid as temperatures rise.

In a public notice issued Friday, the power grid operator says Texans might be asked to conserve energy due to higher temperatures forecasted on April 16 and 17. ERCOT is concerned about power plants being offline.

The possibility now is not having enough power reserves.

Temperatures could hit 90 degrees by Wednesday, according to CBS News Texas meteorologists.