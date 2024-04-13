Watch CBS News
Local News

Texans might need to conserve energy next week due to rising temperatures: ERCOT

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

ERCOT is warning Texans of possible concerns with the power grid as temperatures rise.

In a public notice issued Friday, the power grid operator says Texans might be asked to conserve energy due to higher temperatures forecasted on April 16 and 17. ERCOT is concerned about power plants being offline.

The possibility now is not having enough power reserves.

Temperatures could hit 90 degrees by Wednesday, according to CBS News Texas meteorologists.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 10:13 AM CDT

