NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw sells Oklahoma ranch

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – NFL legend Terry Bradshaw has sold his 800-acre ranch.

The property of the NFL Sunday host and former NFL quarterback was listed for $22.5 million, according to a press release. The final sale price was not disclosed.

Bradshaw and his family lived on the property in Thackerville, Oklahoma for over 20 years. The ranch was where they filmed their E! reality show, "The Bradshaw Bunch" in addition to breeding American Quarter Horses.

"The decision-making process to finally selling has been a long and winding road," Bradshaw said. "Along the way, we have been presented with and considered many great offers, opportunities, and proposals. However, between my own schedule, the TV series, my family's changing needs, our horse and cattle business, as well as many other commitments, neither timing nor opportunity was ever on our side or completely aligned."

The property will be rebranded as Red River Equine and will be a large-scale breeding, training and sales preparation facility catering to several different aspects of the American Quarter Horse industry.