Tennyson Wellness Center closes amid prostitution allegations

By Annie Gimbel, J.D. Miles

PLANO - A massage parlor the Plano Police Department said is a house of prostitution has agreed to shut down.  

The owner of the Tennyson Wellness Center announced plans to permanently close in an email to Chief Ed Drain. 

This after the City of Plano filed a civil legal action against the business just last week. 

The business is one of eight in Plano that have had workers arrested this year for prostitution. Police came up with an idea to take those spas and massage parlors to civil court for violating the Texas Occupational Code by not maintaining customer records and other state licensing requirements for those types of businesses. 

