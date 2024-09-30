Tennis legend Rosie Casals honored in North Texas

PLANO – Rosie Casals, who reached a ranking as high as No. 3 in the world during her three decades on the women's professional tennis tour, received an overdue tribute over the past weekend in North Texas.

The 75-year-old was not only the first female tennis star from Latin America, but she was also a member of the "Original 9," a group of female tennis players led by Billie Jean King. They boycotted tournaments and faced suspensions in a coordinated effort to achieve equal pay with men. Their sacrifice paved the way for Title IX reforms two years later and led to bigger prize money now on par with male players.

Casals was honored in Plano with a proclamation and a celebrity tennis exhibition.

"So I would certainly use that slogan, 'We've come a long way, baby,'" Casals said. "Because of that, so many things have changed for women, not just in sports but also in different aspects like media and the business world. All in all, when I look back, I am most proud of being someone who influenced change."

Last weekend's tribute to Casals fell during National Hispanic Heritage Month, which began Sept. 15.