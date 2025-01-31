2 teens charged in connection to fatal shooting of another teen in McKinney

McKINNEY – Two 19-year-olds were arrested earlier this week in connection to the murder of another 19-year-old.

Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, the McKinney Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 2500 block of Collin McKinney Parkway.

When officers arrived at the home, they said there was a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said he died at the scene.

At around 7:30 p.m. the same day, McKinney police officers conducted a traffic stop in the Glen Oaks Drive and Stonebridge Drive area, not far from where the shooting took place.

In the vehicle was Hassan Muhsen, 19, and Conner Gebhardt, 19. Police said the two teens were taken into police custody without incident.

Muhsen and Gebhardt have been charged with capital murder.

Gebhardt is being held in the Collin County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. Muhsen, also in the Collin County Jail, didn't have a bond amount listed as of Friday morning.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.