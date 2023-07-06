Teen's body recovered from Lake Lewisville; third drowning victim in three days

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — After about 14 hours of searching over the course of two days, crews were able to recover the body of a 19-year-old man who drowned in Lake Lewisville Wednesday.

It was the lake's third drowning in three days.

"It does hit close to home," said Captain Game Warden Cliff Swofford with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. "We're not unlike these people. It's a tragic story. Their hearts are breaking, ours are breaking for them."

Texas Game Wardens, the Lewisville Fire Department's dive team, and Highland Village fire and police crews worked together to find the man's body in an effort to bring closure to his family, who has asked that his name not be publicly released.

The man was at the beach area of Copperas Branch Park Wednesday afternoon with some family and friends when he swam out to the buoy line.

"And as he was turning back, he got into some trouble, started struggling, went under and hasn't resurfaced," Swofford said.

The victim was not wearing a life jacket, according to Swofford. Neither were the two other men who drowned in Lake Lewisville earlier this week.

"Know your limitations when you're on the water," he said. "Even strong swimmers, it happens. If alcohol is a factor in what you're doing, limit that intake because alcohol and this water doesn't mix well. Most importantly, please, please wear a life jacket when you're on this water."

On Monday, a 19-year-old drowned after going under near Lake Park in Lewisville. On Tuesday, a man in his 40s died after he and his friends went swimming off a rented pontoon boat, anchored in the middle of the lake.

"Even if you're a strong swimmer, it can happen so easily," said Swofford. "We see it every year."

There are several parks and marinas on Lake Lewisville and other lakes in North Texas that have loaner life jacket stations put in place in an effort to prevent drownings.

Loaner life jacket stations are available for both adults and kids to use for the day. Copperas Branch Park; however, does not have one of the stations.