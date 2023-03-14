Teenager shot, critically wounded at Everman park

EVERMAN, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A teenager has been critically wounded after being shot at a park in Everman Monday night, police said.

It happened before 6:45 p.m. at Johnson Park on Everman Parkway.

Police Chief C.W. Spencer said it started during a fight on the park's basketball court.

During the fight, a juvenile suspect pulled out a gun and fired two to four rounds, Spencer said. One of those rounds hit the victim in the back.

The wounded teenager was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical but stable condition.

The park was busy with people at the nearby baseball fields or enjoying the evening, Spencer said.

Several people ran up to assist the victim until police and paramedics arrived.

Investigators know who the suspect is, Spencer said, and Everman police are working with Fort Worth police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office to find him.