Teen sentenced to 20 years for brutally bashing 6-year-old's head with baseball bat

By Annie Gimbel

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – State district Judge Alex Kim sentenced a 15-year-old who bashed in his younger cousin's head with a baseball bat two years ago to 20 years. 

He will serve his sentence in the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. 

Charged with capital murder, the accused was only 12 years old in 2021. On August 18 of that year, he smashed in his 6-year-old cousin's head outside her River Oaks home. Police responded to a call of an injured person that evening and tried to save the child. But she was later pronounced dead at a Fort Worth hospital. 

The teen admitted that he killed his cousin and asked the judge to determine his sentence, according to Tarrant County Assistant District Attorneys Lee Sorrells and Jessica Theriot.

DA Investigators Esther Goodwin, Benjamin Lopez, and Jose Fonseca worked on the case as well. 

