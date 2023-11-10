Teen mother arrested on capital murder charge in death of baby

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police in Fort Worth arrested a teenage girl this week on a capital murder charge for the death of her own child.

The baby girl died in September of 2021, after being delivered at home to the now 17-year-old, who is not being identified due to her age.

Police reports read by a judge in juvenile court this week, revealed the girl's mother thought she may have dropped the child, and someone called 911 for paramedics to come to the home on the far southeast side of Fort Worth.

However, the reports indicated hospital staff at Cook Children's Medical Center believed the child's injuries were inconsistent with the child being dropped, or occurring from a home birth. A publicly available report from the county medical examiner's office showed the manner of death to be homicide, from blunt force injuries to the head.

The reports read in court also showed investigators found text messages between the girl and the baby's father, mostly about how to end the pregnancy. Fort Worth police were not able to answer additional questions about the investigation.

According to discussion during a detention hearing after the arrest, the girl has since had another child, which Texas Child Protective Services placed with a family member this fall.