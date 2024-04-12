Teen injured when car collides with school bus in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY – A teen riding on an Ellis County Co-Op school bus sustained minor injuries Friday when the bus collided with an oncoming Maserati and rolled onto its side.

The accident occurred about 4:30 p.m. on FM 55 near Goodwyn Road.

"A Maserati Ghibli was traveling south and veered into the lane of traffic occupied by the school bus," a Texas Department of Public Safety news release said. "The school bus took evasive action to the right and was struck by the Maserati on the left side. The school bus then rolled onto its side and came to rest in the bar ditch area."

According to DPS, the bus driver and the Maserati's driver and passenger weren't injured. The 15-year-old passenger was taken to Midlothian Methodist Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, DPS said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.