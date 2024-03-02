Teen fatally shot at South Oak Cliff apartment complex

DALLAS – A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot late Friday at an apartment complex in the Cedar Crest neighborhood of South Oak Cliff.

While police aren't sharing many details, residents who live in the Signature at South Oaks complex say the shooting happened just steps away from where children were playing. They also say they called 911 and stayed with the victim until police and EMS arrived.

The teen later died at the hospital.

Police say they were called to the apartments shortly before 9 p.m. Friday and found the boy -- who isn't being identified because of his age -- had been shot.

CBS News Texas reached out to Dallas police to see if any suspects had been identified or if a motive for the shooting had been established but hadn't heard back as of 5 p.m. Sunday.