Teen couple 'doing the right thing' won't face charges for abandoning newborn

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Saying they were "trying to do the right thing," police won't charge a teenage couple who dropped off their newborn at a business next to Planned Parenthood on Central Expressway near Plano Parkway.

According to police and witnesses, the baby boy (who's unharmed) was left at an office on July 5 before his parents fled.

Police later found the parents after the mother sought medical help. Their baby is currently in the care of Child Protective Services.

The incident serves as a reminder, according to police, that the Baby Moses Law exists to help parents who find themselves in similar situations. It offers desperate parents immunity if they turn over unwanted infants less than 60 days old at fire stations and hospitals. It's important to remember that infants cannot simply be left at Safe Haven locations. Parents must hand their baby over to a firefighter or medical professional.

Also, parents may be asked by firefighters or medical workers for family or medical history to ensure their baby receives the necessary care.

Every Baby Moses baby is checked out at a hospital before placement with a vetted foster family. Typically, that family is prepared to adopt, which makes the process much faster.

For more information, visit Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), Baby Safe Haven or The Baby Moses Project, or call the Texas Baby Moses Hotline at 1.877.904-SAVE.