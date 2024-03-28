Teen charged in Johnson County crash that killed 6 the day after Christmas

JOHNSON COUNTY — An 18-year-old faces six counts of manslaughter in connection to the Johnson County crash in December that killed six people, including two children.

On Dec. 26, according to DPS investigators, around 4 p.m., a 2014 Chevy Silverado driven by Luke Resecker, was headed southbound on U.S. Highway 67 near County Road 1119, south of Cleburne. A minivan was in the same area, heading north. The truck entered the northbound lane, in a no-passing area, and collided with the minivan head-on.

Six occupants of the Honda Odyssey were killed, and one was seriously injured. The passenger in Redecker's truck was also seriously injured.

The Texas Department of Publis Safety charged Resecker on Tuesday six counts of intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

One of the victims and the driver of the minivan, 28-year-old Rushil Barri was from Irving. The other five victims were from Alpharetta, Georgia: Naveena Potabathula, 36; Nageswararao Ponnada, 64; Sitamahalakshmi Ponnada, 60; 10-year-old Krithik Potabathula; and 9-year-old Nishidha Potabathula. A friend of the family told CBS News Texas that the day after Christmas, they all headed to Glen Rose to visit Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, excited to see the animals and were on their way home when the crash happened.

Resecker was released on a $50,000 bond with a restriction of monitored home confinement. DPS said the 18-year-old was not medically fit to be booked into the Johnson County jail.