Teen arrested for late February murder: Sansom Park police

SANSOM PARK – An arrest has been made in the murder of a 24-year-old man who was found fatally shot in his apartment in late February.

A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody – without incident – Friday, Sansom Park police said.

No more information about the suspect was made available because of their age, police said.

Police say the victim – Logan Perkins – was found dead at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of La Junta Street.

