Teen arrested for late February murder: Sansom Park police

Doug Myers

CBS Texas

SANSOM PARK – An arrest has been made in the murder of a 24-year-old man who was found fatally shot in his apartment in late February.

A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody – without incident – Friday, Sansom Park police said.

No more information about the suspect was made available because of their age, police said.

Police say the victim – Logan Perkins – was found dead at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of La Junta Street.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 4:39 PM CDT

