TCU ends Oral Roberts' surprising run with 6-1 win, will face Florida next at at CWS

TCU used a four-run fifth inning to take control of the game and went on to beat Oral Roberts 6-1 in a College World Series elimination game Tuesday, ending the Golden Eagles' surprising postseason run.

The Horned Frogs (44-23) will play Florida next and would need to beat the No. 1 national seed Wednesday and again Thursday to reach the best-of-three finals.

TCU avenged Friday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Eagles and has won two straight to put itself in position to play for its bracket title.

It was a rough ending for ORU (52-14), the first No. 4 regional seed in 11 years to reach the CWS. The Eagles of the Summit League lost consecutive games for the first time since mid-March.

The rematch with the Horned Frogs was the most lopsided game of the CWS, and the Eagles' 1-2 finish here was the same as that of the 1978 team that made ORU's only other appearance.

The Eagles were 2 of 16 with runners on base against TCU, and the game ended with the bases loaded when Matt Hogan struck out for the fifth time.

TCU's first two runs came without a swing of the bat. Brooks Fowler (9-2) walked in a run in the second inning, and Joshua Caravalho's balk brought in another in the fourth.

The Frogs added four more in the fifth, with Anthony Silva's two-run single making it 6-0.

ORU couldn't capitalize on early scoring opportunities against Cam Brown and Luke Savage (6-4). The leadoff batter reached base four of the first five innings, but only one scored.

The Eagles went 24-3 to end the season, and their 52 wins are a school record. The only other No. 4 regional seeds to advance as far were national champion Fresno State in 2008 and Stony Brook in 2012.