TCU, Baylor rivalry officially named 'Bluebonnet Battle'

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – After facing each other for more than a century, the rivalry between Texas Christian University and Baylor University officially has a name.

The rivalry, dating back to 1899, has been dubbed the 'Bluebonnet Battle.'

"This is a rivalry established by students, for students, and acts as a proud tradition that will be carried on by future generations of TCU Horned Frogs and Baylor Bears," said TCU Student Body President Joe Winick.

Introducing the “Bluebonnet Battle.” For more than a century, TCU and Baylor have battled it out on the football field. After 118 games, this rivalry now includes a trophy and an official name. #GoFrogs @TCU_Athletics pic.twitter.com/FWa0vaGbpL — TCU (@TCU) November 13, 2023

The name was chosen to pay homage to the State of Texas and the prairies in which both schools reside – and bluebonnets line I-35, the highway that connects the two schools.

The trophy will be a circular battle shield that features logos of both universities and an outline of the State of Texas with bluebonnets on either side.

"We're looking forward to continuing our long-standing rivalry with TCU as rivalries bring excitement, history and generations together throughout college football," said Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda. "We appreciate the Student Government Associations at both TCU and Baylor for their intentionality in bringing this rivalry together as the Bluebonnet Battle.

Since the two teams joined the Big 12 in 2012, TCU is 8-3 against Baylor, winning seven of the last eight.

The two teams face each other for the 119th time on Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium – Baylor will be coming from a 59-25 loss to Kansas State and TCU will be coming from a 29-26 loss to the Texas Longhorns.