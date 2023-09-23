TCU and SMU battle over the Iron Skillet for the 102nd time

Fans getting ready for the Battle of the Iron Skillet

Caroline Vandergriff

TCU and SMU will meet on the football field to play for the Iron Skillet for the 102nd time on Saturday.

The battle for Iron Skillet kicked off at 11 a.m., but tailgating began hours earlier.

Frog Alley, just outside Amon G. Carter Stadium, was the place to be for TCU fans. Head coach Sonny Dykes and players made the traditional 'Frog Walk' into the stadium around 9 a.m., surrounded by cheering fans.

SMU has won the past two games at Amon G. Carter Stadium, but the Horned Frogs have won 12 of the past 15 in the series.

This is one of the last scheduled meetings for the cross-metroplex rivals. TCU announced this summer it will pause the more than century-old tradition after 2025.

With all the conference shuffling going on right now, it's hard to know when or if these two teams will play each other after that.

Officials have stated that the game will not be extended beyond the current contract, which runs through 2025, though SMU's admission to the Atlantic Coast Conference could change that.

This is their second meeting since SMU coach Sonny Dykes left for TCU. Last year, the Horned Frogs defeated him 42-34 in Dallas.