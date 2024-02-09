Taylor Swift themed Super Bowl cookies bring business boom to North Texas baker

GRAPEVINE — Michelle Allen is a Grapevine-based home baker. She usually stays busy this time of year, whipping up Valentine's Day treats for her business, Mellow Treats.

But this February has been busier than ever.

"I started baking on Monday, and it's basically just been from the time I get up, to the time I go to bed every night," said Allen.

"It got to a point where I was overwhelmed and so I cut down how many I would accept."

A few weeks back, she posted online that her small business would offer Super Bowl cookie designs.

"People were blowing me up about it! Some people loved it, others I think were a little triggered that I didn't make actual cookies for the teams."

She created a Taylor Swift themed Super Bowl set, and orders went through the roof.

"I thought I'd get, maybe tops 15 orders? So this was beyond anything I could ever imagine."

She sold 51 dozen cookies, for a special event she usually ignores.

"I usually skip [Super Bowl cookies] because my clientele doesn't usually care."

She says this year, they do.

"This next generation, they want to watch football now with their families. They want to be a part of it. It's kinda cool!"

And even though there's been some mixed reaction, she's happy to create a little something for everyone this Sunday.

"I think it's funny when people get upset about that...it's all just happy! It's fun!"