Tasty wager could land Dallas mayor chowder, lobster, bakery treats if Mavs win NBA title

Dallas Mavericks fans are ready for a Game One win in the NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks fans are ready for a Game One win in the NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks fans are ready for a Game One win in the NBA Finals

DALLAS – Talk about a delicious bet.

If the Mavericks win the NBA title, Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson will enjoy chowder, lobster and bakery treats. If the Celtics win, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will garner some of the Lone Star State's best barbecue.

That's according to a friendly wager between the two mayors announced Thursday.

"Alright, Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭, your team's mascot is a leprechaun, so I assume you generally feel lucky," Johnson said in a Facebook post. "How about a friendly wager then on the NBA Finals? My Dallas Mavs have already won me some chocolate. What would you like to give me when they beat the Celtics? #CanDoCity #MFFL"

"Hi, Mayor Eric Johnson. We're not too worried about our luck running out, but tell you what – if we lose, we'll send you some of Boston's best – chowder and lobster from Legal Sea Foods and some treats from Sweet Teez Bakery," Wu said in response. "What's in it for us when our Celtics win? We hear you have some good BBQ down there. See you on the court. #GoCeltics ☘️"

"Challenge accepted, Mayor Michelle Wu," Johnson replied. "And it's not just good barbecue – it's the best. If, by some strange twist of fate, your Celtics manage to beat our Mavericks, we'll ship you some of Dallas' finest from Pecan Lodge. #GoMavs #MFFL🏀"

Meanwhile, Johnson said he's "beyond thrilled" for the Mavs to be in the NBA Finals for the first time in "over a decade."

"... Another friendly wager only amplifies my excitement," Johnson said. "I am grateful to Mayor Wu for playing along, and I look forward to trying the signature Boston seafood she will send after the Mavericks take the championship!"

The Mavericks and Celtics square off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.