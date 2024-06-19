North Texas Man accused of hitting cyclists while under the influence outside DFW Airport

NORTH TEXAS — A Fort Worth man is behind bars, charged in connection with hitting two bicyclists while under the influence of alcohol near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Monday, according to DFW Airport Police.

The crash happened near the intersection of Freeport Parkway and North Airfield Drive in Irving. It was captured on a video that was later posted to X.

The video, timestamped around 6 p.m. on June 17, shows a white 2020 Subaru Forester, allegedly driven by 31-year-old Benjamin Hyland, approaching the group of cyclists from behind, crashing into two of them. One cyclist, 69-year-old Thomas Geppert, was also run over.

Geppert was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine with a severe laceration. The other victim, 65-year-old Deborah Eads was treated on scene for a severe laceration.

Some of the cyclists followed Hylander's vehicle to a Shell gas station and told him to come back to the crash, the police report states.

Hylander told investigators he had beer in Grapevine an hour before the crash, according to the report. A breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol concentration was over the minimum threshold DWI charge of 0.15. Police found six empty cans of Voodoo Ranger beer while searching Hylander's vehicle.

Hylander is in custody at the Tarrant County Corrections Center, charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle, one count of accident involving injury, and one count of driving while intoxicated. His employer is listed as American Airlines.