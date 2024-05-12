Tarrant County flower shop delivers surprises and smiles on Mother’s Day

COLLEYVILLE — One of the most popular gifts for moms on Mother's Day is flowers. In fact, 26% of all floral purchases happen on Mother's Day, according to the Society of American Florists.

The National Retail Federation reports Americans spent $3.2 billion on flowers and plants on Mother's Day in 2023. Local shops are among those across the country cashing in on the big day.

Controlled chaos filled the inside of Colleyville Florist throughout Sunday for owner Rachel Williams.

"I'm pretty tired," Williams said. "As a solo designer, I've done all the 150 orders myself this week."

Williams is getting a little help making Mother's Day magic at her flower shop with her own mother, Theresa.

"For Mother's Day, I normally start my prep work in March or April," Williams said.

The small business owner said it's all worth it, helping people customize a floral arrangement for the women who gave them so much.

"I love that people trust us to celebrate their moms. I know that it's a really important moment," Williams said.

Once the floral arrangements are done, they go on a shelf. Then they go out the door and on the road, bringing smiles and joy to moms on their special day.

Rhit Moore delivered flowers and love for Colleyville Florist throughout Mother's Day week.

"Yesterday, we did quite a few deliveries. It was lots of smiles and lots of happy moms," Moore said.

Moore believes he has the best job bringing surprises and smiles throughout his route.

"It's awesome," Moore said. "Delivering flowers to moms? You can't beat that."

He learned with each stop that it's not just colorful flowers he delivers. He shared gratitude with moms like Winnie Wayn.

"I wasn't really surprised about the flowers. I was surprised about the camera," Wayn said.

The mom of three sons living in three different states said the thought behind her gift is what meant so much.

"I'm just so lucky that my boys remember me, and I hope that everybody remembers their mom. It's really important," Wayn said.

Flowers are a Mother's Day tradition that went on the road and touched the hearts of those who gave us life.