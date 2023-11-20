Tarrant County district attorney creates new unit, focusing on narcotics cases, targeting drug dealers

FORT WORTH (CBS News Texas) – The Tarrant County district attorney has created a new unit to focus on narcotics cases. More specifically, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

"If you deal fentanyl in Tarrant County, we are coming after you," Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells said. "Fentanyl is addictive and deadly."

So far in 2023, there have been nearly 2,500 overdoses in Tarrant County, many from fentanyl, according to Fort Worth police.

Overdose deaths in Texas involving fentanyl rose from 891 in 2020 to 2,189 in 2022, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 300 people have died from overdoses this year, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

"We are going to get the people who sell this poison off the streets," Sorrells said. "We will do everything we can to keep our community safe."