Tarrant County DA: Romance scammer sentenced to 20 years in prison

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The ringleader of a gang that targeted elderly victims in romance scams has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells announced Tuesday.

"Yahoo Boys" leader Ifeanyichukwu Festus Obi and other gang members targeted elderly victims across the country—gaining their affection and trust—then laundered their money by sending it to Nigeria.

During a two-month period in 2019, the 43-year-old sent $1.32 million in stolen money to Nigeria. District Attorney Sorrells said he will spend two decades in prison for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property more than $300,000.

Sorrells said this prosecution was the result of a 17-month investigation by a task force involving the Colleyville Police Department, the United States Secret Service and the United States Postal Inspector.

His office is still working cases against three other members of the international gang.