Tarrant County DA drops murder charge against Forest Hill police officer

TARRANT COUNTY — The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office is dropping a murder charge against a former police officer.

Former Forest Hill police officer Logan Barr was facing up to 99 years in prison, accused of shooting and killing Michael Ross Jr in 2021.

Logan Barr mugshot Tarrant County Jail

The deadly shooting happened in the early hours of June 9 when officers were called to a QuikTrip on Wichita Street and I-20. A woman had been stabbed to death outside the store and the suspect ran away to a nearby creek.

Police said officers tried to get the suspect to drop his knife by firing bean bags at him. At some point, officers fired gunshots at the suspect, killing him.

An investigation by the Texas Rangers found Barr should be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.

Texas Rangers Investigators and a Tarrant County grand jury both recommended Barr face charges for his actions on duty.

Friday's reversal by the District Attorney comes as somewhat of a surprise to many. The only reason they gave for the decision was "prosecutorial discretion."