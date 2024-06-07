Watch CBS News
Diesel tanker catches fire, evacuations ordered in DeSoto

DeSOTO -- A diesel tanker caught fire Friday afternoon at W Parkerville Road and S Cockrell Hill Road.

An evacuation notice has been sent for residents within W Parkerville Road to Summerside Drive to the north, Richard Pittman Drive to the south, Elerson Road to the east, and Keswick Drive to the west. 

"Vacate the area due to diesel fuel fire at W Parkerville Rd and S Cockrell Hill Rd; avoid intersection if possible," the City of DeSoto said on Facebook.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.

