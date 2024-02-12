Swifties celebrate Super Bowl win in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS - It wasn't just touchdowns that had a house full of women cheering during the Superbowl.

"Never underestimate the power of the Swifties because we are gonna take over the NFL," said Tina Nguyen, a Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs fan.

This wasn't your ordinary Superbowl watch party. It was a Taylor Swift Superbowl watch party complete with friendship bracelets and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce T-shirts.

"I think we're all here because we all feel safe to cheer on Taylor cheer on the love story but also cheer on this team that we've grown to love," said Emma Mills, the founder of the DFW Swifties Facebook group.

Mills created the DFW Swifties group as a way to bring together women who had something in common, their love for Taylor Swift.

"I created this group not to be a fan group about fangirling about Taylor Swift, " said Mills. "The first and foremost for this group is to build a community."

This past season Swift started appearing at football games cheering on her boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

"I had always wanted to get into football but anytime I had ever watched a game and I wanted to ask the men in my life they'd be like, 'shh hush, I'm watching football,'" said Mills.

But Swift's presence sparked a newfound interest in football for scores of Swifties.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"I've never been into football until now," said Amber Roberson. "I actually really enjoy the game, the other day I was like shouting at the TV and I was like, 'oh that's new.'"

Bringing countless new female fans to the world of football fandom in a way that only Taylor Swift could.

"Even though we may not know her personally she's kind of like a very famous big sister that we've never met and we kind of look to her like a guide and when we see her do things we want to be supportive of her," said Roberson.

But it's not just about football or even Taylor Swift it's about the friendships they're making.

"Hopefully long-lasting and dynamic female friendships are created not just because Taylor Swift and around Taylor Swift but beyond Taylor Swift," said Mills.